Singer Anthony Hamilton and his band, The Hamiltones have struck viral gold a few times with their soulful covers of popular songs such as “Hotling Bling,” and original tunes about a number of hilarious topics. Their latest (NSFW) clip pokes fun at the controversial hot-mic audio of Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump and then-Access Hollywood host Billy Bush that leaked last week, featuring Trump’s now infamous “Grab ’em by the (redacted)” quote.

Plug in your headphones and check it out.

WATCH Anthony Hamilton & The Hamiltones Soulful Cover of ‘Grab Em By The …’ was originally published on newsone.com