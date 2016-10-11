CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Promoting Universal Education For Girls Is Personal, Says Michelle Obama

A new documentary highlights her global mission to give girls an opportunity to fulfill their potential.

Leave a comment

First Lady Michelle Obama stated in a CNN opinion piece that her passion for promoting girls’ education around the world is personal. Her commitment to that global cause is on display in a new CNN documentary, titled We Will Rise, which airs this week.

The First Lady noted that neither her parents nor others she knew in her community attained a higher education. But hard work and financial aid enabled her to attend great universities.

“That education opened so many doors and gave me the confidence to pursue my ambitions and have a voice in the world,” she said.

We Will Rise offers a closer look at the lives of several girls in Liberia and Morocco, who are challenging the obstacles preventing them from obtaining an education. FLOTUS, joined by actresses Meryl Streep and Freida Pinto, traveled to those countries over the summer under her Let Girls Learn initiative.

Many girls in Liberia and Morocco, as well as other places around the world, face multiple barriers to education: poverty, dangerous commutes to school, cultural pressure to drop out, and family pressure to get married young and raise a family.

“But these girls have big plans for their lives,” the First Lady underscored. “They want to attend college and become doctors, teachers, engineers, entrepreneurs; and day after day, they do whatever it takes to get the education they need to fulfill their dreams.”

Let Girls Learn supports the endeavors of these girls. Obama spearheads the mission without any budget or legislative authority. Yet, her efforts are making a global impact. Much of this success, she stated, is the result of partnerships with some of the world’s wealthiest companies, major global organizations, and several countries that have contributed money to the cause.

We Will Rise airs October 11 and October 12, at 9 p.m. on CNN.

SEE ALSO: Is ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead?

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-VACATION

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

20 photos Launch gallery

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

Continue reading FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

Promoting Universal Education For Girls Is Personal, Says Michelle Obama was originally published on newsone.com

education , let girls learn , michelle obama

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close