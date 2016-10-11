Promoting Universal Education For Girls Is Personal, Says Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama stated in a CNN opinion piece that her passion for promoting girls’ education around the world is personal. Her commitment to that global cause is on display in a new CNN documentary, titled We Will Rise, which airs this week.
The First Lady noted that neither her parents nor others she knew in her community attained a higher education. But hard work and financial aid enabled her to attend great universities.
“That education opened so many doors and gave me the confidence to pursue my ambitions and have a voice in the world,” she said.
We Will Rise offers a closer look at the lives of several girls in Liberia and Morocco, who are challenging the obstacles preventing them from obtaining an education. FLOTUS, joined by actresses Meryl Streep and Freida Pinto, traveled to those countries over the summer under her Let Girls Learn initiative.
Many girls in Liberia and Morocco, as well as other places around the world, face multiple barriers to education: poverty, dangerous commutes to school, cultural pressure to drop out, and family pressure to get married young and raise a family.
“But these girls have big plans for their lives,” the First Lady underscored. “They want to attend college and become doctors, teachers, engineers, entrepreneurs; and day after day, they do whatever it takes to get the education they need to fulfill their dreams.”
Let Girls Learn supports the endeavors of these girls. Obama spearheads the mission without any budget or legislative authority. Yet, her efforts are making a global impact. Much of this success, she stated, is the result of partnerships with some of the world’s wealthiest companies, major global organizations, and several countries that have contributed money to the cause.
SEE ALSO: Is ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead?
SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
SEE ALSO: Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!
FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!
1. Michelle Obama in 2008Source:Getty 1 of 20
2. Michelle Obama in 2008Source:Getty 2 of 20
3. Michelle Obama in 2009Source:Getty 3 of 20
4. Michelle Obama in 2009Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. Michelle Obama in 2009Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. Michelle Obama in 2009Source:Getty 6 of 20
7. Michelle Obama in 2009Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. Michelle Obama in 2010Source:Getty 8 of 20
9. Michelle Obama in 2010Source:Getty 9 of 20
10. Michelle Obama in 2010Source:Getty 10 of 20
11. Michelle Obama in 2011Source:Getty 11 of 20
12. Michelle Obama in 2011Source:Getty 12 of 20
13. Michelle Obama in 2011Source:Getty 13 of 20
14. Michelle Obama in 2013Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. Michelle Obama in 2014Source:Getty 15 of 20
16. Michelle Obama in 2014Source:Getty 16 of 20
17. Michelle Obama in 2015Source:Getty 17 of 20
18. Michelle Obama in 2016Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. Michelle Obama in 2016Source:Getty 19 of 20
20. Michelle Obama in 2016Source:Getty 20 of 20
Promoting Universal Education For Girls Is Personal, Says Michelle Obama was originally published on newsone.com