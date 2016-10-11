Promoting Universal Education For Girls Is Personal, Says Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama stated in a CNN opinion piece that her passion for promoting girls’ education around the world is personal. Her commitment to that global cause is on display in a new CNN documentary, titled We Will Rise, which airs this week.

The First Lady noted that neither her parents nor others she knew in her community attained a higher education. But hard work and financial aid enabled her to attend great universities.

“That education opened so many doors and gave me the confidence to pursue my ambitions and have a voice in the world,” she said.

We Will Rise offers a closer look at the lives of several girls in Liberia and Morocco, who are challenging the obstacles preventing them from obtaining an education. FLOTUS, joined by actresses Meryl Streep and Freida Pinto, traveled to those countries over the summer under her Let Girls Learn initiative.

Many girls in Liberia and Morocco, as well as other places around the world, face multiple barriers to education: poverty, dangerous commutes to school, cultural pressure to drop out, and family pressure to get married young and raise a family.

“But these girls have big plans for their lives,” the First Lady underscored. “They want to attend college and become doctors, teachers, engineers, entrepreneurs; and day after day, they do whatever it takes to get the education they need to fulfill their dreams.”

Let Girls Learn supports the endeavors of these girls. Obama spearheads the mission without any budget or legislative authority. Yet, her efforts are making a global impact. Much of this success, she stated, is the result of partnerships with some of the world’s wealthiest companies, major global organizations, and several countries that have contributed money to the cause.

We Will Rise airs October 11 and October 12, at 9 p.m. on CNN.

