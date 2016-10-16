Beyoncé Rips Earlobe During Tidal X 1015 Concert, Continues Slaying On Stage

Beyoncé is such a professional that she isn’t phased if she slips or has a wardrobe malfunction while performing—her motto has always been that “the show must go on.”

This same mantra was seen on Saturday night during her Tidal X 1015 performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York City. Apparently during singing her song “Haunted,” the 35-year-old pop icon accidentally ripped out one of her earrings causing blood to drip down her neck during the livestream event. But as expected, Queen Bey didn’t miss a beat and continued singing, People noted.

It’s unclear what caused the injury, but fans took to Twitter to give the star praise for being such a trooper:

Poor Yonće. Her ear lobe was ripped in half and bleeding and she still gave a stellar performance. #TIDALX1015 @Beyonce — sierra ♒️ (@ssierra_quaile) October 16, 2016

@Beyonce is a true performer because I'm pretty sure her braid has gotten caught in her earrings. And she bleeding down her ear #TIDALX1015 — Christina (@ChristinnnaS) October 16, 2016

Nothing can stop Queen Bey! https://t.co/u8GUZO7Jy5 — Fashion Style Mag (@style_fashion) October 16, 2016

Beyoncé also got political with the crowd inspiring the vote on November 8:

Beyoncé: 'Remember, Barack Obama is our President. Young people made that happen. Please go out and vote this November' #Tidal #YoungEmpire👑 pic.twitter.com/3wExtG04AQ — The Young Empire (@TheYoungEmpire_) October 16, 2016

In addition, Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, Robin Thicke, Nicki Minaj and others performed on Saturday as well.

Funds raised from the benefit concert will go to the Robin Hood Foundation, a New York-based organization that aims to end poverty across New York City.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Beyoncé Rips Earlobe During Tidal X 1015 Concert, Continues Slaying On Stage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com