Beyoncé Rips Earlobe During Tidal X 1015 Concert, Continues Slaying On Stage

Reason #978 why Bey is the Queen.

Beyoncé is such a professional that she isn’t phased if she slips or has a wardrobe malfunction while performing—her motto has always been that “the show must go on.”

This same mantra was seen on Saturday night during her Tidal X 1015 performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York City. Apparently during singing her song “Haunted,” the 35-year-old pop icon accidentally ripped out one of her earrings causing blood to drip down her neck during the livestream event. But as expected, Queen Bey didn’t miss a beat and continued singing, People noted.

 

It’s unclear what caused the injury, but fans took to Twitter to give the star praise for being such a trooper:

Beyoncé also got political with the crowd inspiring the vote on November 8:

In addition, Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, Robin Thicke, Nicki Minaj and others performed on Saturday as well.

Funds raised from the benefit concert will go to the Robin Hood Foundation, a New York-based organization that aims to end poverty across New York City.

Beyoncé Rips Earlobe During Tidal X 1015 Concert, Continues Slaying On Stage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

