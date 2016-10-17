Matthew Apperson, the man convicted of shooting at Zimmerman, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in addition to a concurrent 15-year sentence for aggravated assault.

Zimmerman, who wouldn’t take the stand in the 2012 trail surrounding Trayvon Martin’s death, testified Apperson followed him, flashed his lights and honked his horn then pulled up beside him and opened fire. Apperson claimed he was acting in self defense and Zimmerman had threatened to kill him.

Zimmerman continues to be shit stain on the underwear of society. Go away.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Man Sentenced To 20 Years For The Attempted Murder Of George Zimmerman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com