Man Sentenced To 20 Years For The Attempted Murder Of George Zimmerman

Matthew Apperson, the man convicted of shooting at Zimmerman, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in addition to a concurrent 15-year sentence for aggravated assault.
Zimmerman, who wouldn’t take the stand in the 2012 trail surrounding Trayvon Martin’s death, testified Apperson followed him, flashed his lights and honked his horn then pulled up beside him and opened fire. Apperson claimed he was acting in self defense and Zimmerman had threatened to kill him.
Zimmerman continues to be
shit stain on the underwear of society. Go away.
