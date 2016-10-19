Fowl Play? Chicago Man Arrested for Hitting Bus Driver, Passenger With Frozen Chicken

Man broke CTA bus driver's nose and jaw by beating him with a frozen chicken https://t.co/Ee0Vaz2Gag pic.twitter.com/inbwoOkID6 — DNAinfo Chicago (@DNAinfoCHI) October 17, 2016

A Chicago man who attacked a bus driver and a passenger with a bag of frozen chicken has been arrested and charged with assault. Yes, you read that correctly.

According to CNN, last Wednesday, Caleb Russell, 27, got violent on a Chicago Transit Authority bus when a fellow female passenger rebuffed his advances. #MasculinitySoFragile

Police said that when the driver stopped the bus to help the woman, Russell swung the bag at the 53-year-old driver, hitting him in the face and kicking his body, breaking the driver’s nose and jaw and knocking out one of his teeth. The woman, 48, who didn’t want to be identified, told CNN she was not seriously injured.

Police arrested Russell and brought him to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Russell is no stranger to bizarre incidents on the bus, DNA Info pointed out. In 2014, he was sentenced to two years in prison for making a false bomb threat on a CTA bus claiming he was a “jihad against the white devil.”

On Friday, his bail was set in a Cook County court for $100,000.

Kellee Terrell Posted October 18, 2016

