Angela Simmons Shares Baby’s First Photos

Angela Simmons reveals her first family photos in People Magazine.

Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation's 2016 ART FOR LIFE Benefit Presented By Bombay Sapphire Gin

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

Angela Simmons’ pregnancy came as a shock to us all, but the fashion designer/ entrepreneur is happily engaged and celebrating her family in the folds of People.

Photos of Angela, Sutton Tennyson and their newborn baby boy Sutton Joseph are making their way around social media, giving us glimpse into the reality star’s very personal life.

People went inside Angela and Sutton’s nursery and spoke to the nursery designer.

“We thought we had another month to get the nursery ready,” Angela said in the interview describing her early labor. Sutton Jr. was born at 36 weeks and four days.

“Angela and Sutton were such a pleasure to work with,” nursery designer Vanessa Antonelli said. “It’s so refreshing when both parents show tremendous interest in the design process. They knew they wanted the Nurseryworks Vetro crib for the little one, and I created a room around it using custom art like the tape art focal wall by Eric Klein and the DJ’ing Cookie Monster by Art of Perego.”

According to Angela, Sutton is a great dad. “He’s been so helpful, doing middle-of-the-night diaper changes and everything,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom,” Angela said. “So I’m loving every minute of it.”

Angela Simmons Shares Baby’s First Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

angela simmons , Sutton Tennyson

