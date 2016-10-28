Trick Daddy will not let up!

After being slammed on social media for his degrading comments about black women, Trick returned to social media to share a message to the ladies who had an issue with his sexist statements.

Women on social media blasted the retired rapper for saying that black women need to “tighten up” before their White and Latina counterparts take their place in society. The Miami native took to Facebook to share how he felt about the backlash, saying, “real women know who they are,what they are and what they stand for SO F**K WHAT A RANDOM BITCH WITH TOO MUCH TIME ON HER HAND HAS TO SAY .. you hoes are followers.”

Judging by the backlash from his sexist comments and footage of him spitting at a camera due to a nasty comment from Facebook live, Trick Daddy may need to leave social media behind and realize that the Internet is undefeated every time.

PHOTOCREDIT: Getty, Facebook

Here’s Trick Daddy’s Response To The “Hoes” Who Didn’t Like His Comments About Black Women was originally published on globalgrind.com

Kiyonna Anthony Posted October 28, 2016

Also On Magic 95.9: