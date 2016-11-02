A Florida substitute teacher was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful sex with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after she allegedly got him drunk and had sex with him.

Alicia Bromfield, 28, a substitute teacher at The Crenshaw School in Gotha, is said to have taken the teenager back to her apartment, where she gave him vodka until he felt inebriated.

The NYPost reports:

An arrest affidavit shows Bromfield exchanged inappropriate messages with the male student over Snapchat earlier this month, and asked if she could pick him up from his home.

Records show they went back to Bromfield’s apartment, where she’s accused of giving him vodka until he said he was feeling drunk.

After getting him drunk, they allegedly had sex and then she drove him home. See her mugshot here.

SOURCE: NY Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Orlando Teacher Allegedly Gets Student Drunk, Then Has Sex With Him was originally published on globalgrind.com