“Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Star Cynthia Bailey Says She Will ‘Never Marry Again’

For the last five years viewers of Bravo’s highest-rated show, Real Housewives of Atlanta, have witnessed the tumultuous relationship between Cynthia Bailey and her soon-to-be ex-husband Peter Thomas play out on their TV screens. That will be a thing of the past pretty soon, as Bailey recently announced that she is moving forward with the divorce plans from Thomas, who she has been separated from for some time now. As the ninth season of the show prepares to debut, Bailey has been making the interview rounds (like most of the cast) and she is openly discussing her marriage failures and her plans to never do it again.

From the very beginning, the marriage between Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas seemed doomed. With practically everyone around disapproving of the union, numerous financial problems and alleged infidelity accusations, they rarely had any peace as a married couple. So naturally when Cynthia first announced her separation from Thomas followed by an official statement about their plans for divorce, very few were surprised.

Sadly, it appears that Bailey has given up on marriage as she recently stated that she has no intentions of marrying again. US Weekly has further details about her statement, including where she thinks things went wrong.

Via US Weekly:

[Speaking on her marriage] “I had to follow my heart,” Bailey affirms, “even if the people around me didn’t understand.” In fact, the modeling-­agency owner takes responsibility for the marriage’s collapse. Putting her daughter’s needs before her husband’s was one factor. “Peter never felt like he was my No. 1 priority,” Bailey says. “He was right. She was.”

But in a larger sense, she admits, she wasn’t meant to be a Mrs. “I couldn’t give up Cynthia Bailey to be Cynthia Bailey Thomas,” she says. “I was in love with Peter, but I’m just not wife material. I will never be in a relationship again where it will take a lawyer for me to walk away. I will never marry again.”

For now, the exes communicate primarily by text (he and Noelle talk and text too), and their focus is on finalizing a settlement before filing for divorce, hoping to have it completed by January. “We had no children together, so what’s his is his and what’s mine is mine,” she says, citing a prenup. As for dating again, stay tuned. “There’s something very scary about turning 50 and being by yourself,” she confesses. “I just have to believe everything will be OK.”

You can see all the drama between Cynthia and Peter play out on this season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, which premieres on Sunday, November 6th at 8:00pm on Bravo.

