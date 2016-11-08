Hillary And Donald Have Voted!

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump voted this morning. The former Secretary of State, with husband Bill by her side, entered the Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York and cast her ballot first. Trump voted in New York City with his wife Melania.
