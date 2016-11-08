Jenifer Lewis Hilariously Urges Your ‘A**’ To Vote

Outside of acting Jenifer Lewis has most recently been known for her ability to take an otherwise normal sentence or phrase and turn them into viral sensations (remember her “hits” with Brandy earlier this year?)
Well just in time for voting day, everybody’s favorite mama has once again taken to Instagram to urge everyone to vote, in her own special way.
You’ve got to love her!
