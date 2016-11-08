Will Smith’s Father Passes Away

Will Smith‘s father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., has died, according to PEOPLE Magazine. Little details are known about his passing.

Sheree Fletcher, Smith’s ex-wife and mother of his oldest son Trey, posted a throwback photo on Instagram in memoriam of her former father-in law. Fletcher and Smith were married from 1992-1995.

“We’re gonna miss you Daddio!” Fletcher wrote in the photo’s caption. “You lived & played by your own rules… you truly were 1 of a kind! You instilled discipline and a work ethic that has created a legacy in your honor!”

Smith married actress Jada Pinkett in 1997. Together they have two children, Willow and Jaden Smith.

The actor, who has yet to comment publicly on his father’s death, grew up in West Philadelphia as the oldest of four children. He reportedly said this about his upbringing in an ESSENCE Magazine interview:

“Dad was tough but not tyrannical. He kept me in line. He’d get this look that said, ‘One more step, Will, and it’ll get ugly.’ He was an independent businessman-he set up refrigeration in supermarkets-and he always provided for us. He’s a steady and positive figure in my life.”

We send our deepest condolences to the Smith family.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016 14 photos Launch gallery Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016 1. Rapper Shawty Lo died in a fiery Atlanta car crash on the morning of Sept. 21. Source: 1 of 14 2. Sportscaster John Saunders passed away suddenly at the age of 61 on Aug. 10. The details surrounding his passing are still unclear. Source: 2 of 14 3. Actor Gene Wilder, best known for his role in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ died on Aug. 29 from Alzheimer’s disease. Source: 3 of 14 4. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s. Source: 4 of 14 5. Actor Anton Yelchin, best known for his role as Chekov in ‘Star Wars,’ passed away minutes after a June 19 car accident. Source: 5 of 14 6. Actor Ron Lester died on Aug. 4 of kidney failure. He was best known for his role in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’ Source: 6 of 14 7. ‘The Voice’ star Christina Grimmie was shot dead at 22 years old by a man who opened fire on her while she signed autographs. Source: 7 of 14 8. Legendary singer Prince tragically died from an accidental prescription drug overdose on April 21. He was 57-years-old. Source: 8 of 14 9. WWF wrestler and actress Chyna died from an accidental overdose of Valium and Ambien on April 20. She was 45 years old. Source: 9 of 14 10. ‘Blood, Sweat, & Heels’ reality star Daisy Lewellyn died from a rare form of liver cancer on April 8. Source: 10 of 14 11. Singer Denise Matthews, aka Vanity, died from kidney failure at the age of 57 on Feb. 15. She was Prince’s protegée and ex-girlfriend. Source: 11 of 14 12. Singer Maurice White passed away on Feb. 3 after battling Parkinson’s disease. He was the founder of R&B group Earth, Wind, & Fire. Source: 12 of 14 13. Rock star David Bowie died on Jan. 10 after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69. Source: 13 of 14 14. A Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg passed away on March 22 due to complications from diabetes. He was 45 years old. Source: 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016 Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016 From Phife Dawg to Prince, here are the celebrities we lost in 2016.

Will Smith’s Father Passes Away was originally published on newsone.com