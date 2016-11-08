CLOSE
Will Smith’s Father Passes Away

Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher, posted a photo on Instagram in tribute to her late former father-in law.

Will Smith‘s father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., has died, according to PEOPLE Magazine. Little details are known about his passing.

Sheree Fletcher, Smith’s ex-wife and mother of his oldest son Trey, posted a throwback photo on Instagram in memoriam of her former father-in law. Fletcher and Smith were married from 1992-1995.

“We’re gonna miss you Daddio!” Fletcher wrote in the photo’s caption. “You lived & played by your own rules… you truly were 1 of a kind! You instilled discipline and a work ethic that has created a legacy in your honor!”

Smith married actress Jada Pinkett in 1997. Together they have two children, Willow and Jaden Smith.

The actor, who has yet to comment publicly on his father’s death, grew up in West Philadelphia as the oldest of four children. He reportedly said this about his upbringing in an ESSENCE Magazine interview:

“Dad was tough but not tyrannical. He kept me in line. He’d get this look that said, ‘One more step, Will, and it’ll get ugly.’ He was an independent businessman-he set up refrigeration in supermarkets-and he always provided for us. He’s a steady and positive figure in my life.”

We send our deepest condolences to the Smith family.

