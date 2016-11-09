Watch: Joe Shares Advice On Winning Your Girl Back, Talks New Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

With over 20 years in the music game, Joe returns with a new (and his 12th) album simply titled, #MyNameIsJoeThomas.

The crooner stopped by the April Watts show to fill us in on what we can look forward to when the project drops on November 11, dishing on his collab with Gucci Mane and the idea behind his lead and second singles, “So I Can Have You Back” and “Happy Hour.” In the video up top, he also drops a few gems on how to win your lady back when you mess up.

Fellas, take notes…

