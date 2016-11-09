CLOSE
Rick Ross Releases Official Statement On Owing The IRS Millions

The boss has someone to blame.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Rick Ross has always been a rapper that people associate with wealth.

From buying Evander Holyfield’s old 109-room mansion, to being the boss of the popular Maybach Music Group, Ross has shown us that he’s all about that dollar. So fans were surprised on Tuesday when news broke that the Miami-bred emcee owed the IRS over $5 million in back taxes.

Ross released a statement regarding the sticky situation, saying, “I’ve been fortunate enough to experience financial success on a large scale through both my music career and my many business ventures. With this type of financial success comes financial responsibility. As artists we are blessed to be able to make money, but on the same note, are held accountable for our federal tax obligations just like everyone else. I am fully aware of my current dealings with the IRS.”

He continued, “This issue arose from an incorrect filing by a prior accountant for the 2012 tax year.  My new team of accountants have corrected the prior filing, and as anyone who has dealt with the IRS understands, it is a process.  We have already satisfied a large portion of these issues and I can assure you that we are working very closely with the IRS to bring a full resolution shortly and will continue moving forward in a positive direction!”

The confident statement comes just a day after feds reportedly threatened to liquidate Rick Ross’ assets if the lien isn’t covered.

Rick Ross Releases Official Statement On Owing The IRS Millions was originally published on globalgrind.com

