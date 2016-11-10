America is still in a state of shock after it was announced Wednesday morning that Donald Trump would be the 45th President of the United States.

Artists like T.I. took to social media to vent their frustrations and astonishment about the election results. Tip decided to post a heartfelt apology to the Obamas on Instagram, saying, “We appreciate what you guys tried to do for US ALL as a nation. Unfortunately we weren’t ALL ready for the change you wanted to bring about. Still, we love you & appreciate you for the HOPE your gave our community. We’ll miss y’all!!!!”

The rapper even hit the streets to attend an anti-Trump protest the night after the election. With all the nonsense going on in the country, “T.I. For President 2020” doesn’t sound too bad.

T.I. Apologizes To The Obamas After Donald Trump Wins The Presidential Election was originally published on globalgrind.com