America is still in a state of shock after it was announced Wednesday morning that Donald Trump would be the 45th President of the United States.
Artists like T.I. took to social media to vent their frustrations and astonishment about the election results. Tip decided to post a heartfelt apology to the Obamas on Instagram, saying, “We appreciate what you guys tried to do for US ALL as a nation. Unfortunately we weren’t ALL ready for the change you wanted to bring about. Still, we love you & appreciate you for the HOPE your gave our community. We’ll miss y’all!!!!”
View this post on Instagram
We sorry guys…I swear on my life,If I could've done more I would've. We all deserve better. We just gotta live through this&prepare ourselves for what's next. We appreciate what you guys tried to do for US ALL as a nation. Unfortunately we weren't ALL ready for the change you wanted to bring about. Still, we love you & appreciate you for the HOPE your gave our community. We'll miss y'all!!!! But Unfortunately, it seems like we've been brought back to a worse place than we were in before. In your honor we'll remain honorable,respectable & continue to strive for greatness. I'll never let our dream die!!! WE CAN STILL DO IT!!!!
The rapper even hit the streets to attend an anti-Trump protest the night after the election. With all the nonsense going on in the country, “T.I. For President 2020” doesn’t sound too bad.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Michelle Obama For President 2020?
- Anti-Trump Protest Kicks Off In Baltimore
- Hip Hop Pioneer Kurtis Blow Suffers Heart Attack
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
T.I. Apologizes To The Obamas After Donald Trump Wins The Presidential Election was originally published on globalgrind.com