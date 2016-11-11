Well, that was fast!
After months of anticipation (on all our parts, LOL) Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian finally welcomed their baby girl into the world today, and aren’t hesitating to share all the details with their fans.
We learned this morning that the newborn came into this world via c-section at a healthy 7 lbs. 5 oz., and her name is Dream Renee Kardashian. We couldn’t think of a more fitting name if we tried.
And now…drumroll, please…here’s your first look at little Dream:
The arrival of this precious little thing is truly a welcome distraction and source of joy in what has been, for most of us, a very dark week. Welcome to the world, little Dream!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Michelle Obama For President 2020?
- Anti-Trump Protest Kicks Off In Baltimore
- Hip Hop Pioneer Kurtis Blow Suffers Heart Attack
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
So Precious: See the First Photo of Dream Kardashian! was originally published on globalgrind.com