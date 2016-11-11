CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

So Precious: See the First Photo of Dream Kardashian!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter is gorgeous

Leave a comment

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

 

Well, that was fast!

After months of anticipation (on all our parts, LOL) Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian finally welcomed their baby girl into the world today, and aren’t hesitating to share all the details with their fans.

We learned this morning that the newborn came into this world via c-section at a healthy 7 lbs. 5 oz., and her name is Dream Renee Kardashian. We couldn’t think of a more fitting name if we tried.

And now…drumroll, please…here’s your first look at little Dream:

How gorgeous is she?! Here’s another pic, this time with her auntie Amber Rose:

The arrival of this precious little thing is truly a welcome distraction and source of joy in what has been, for most of us, a very dark week. Welcome to the world, little Dream!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Election Is Stressful, But These Memes Are Hilarious
0 photos

 

So Precious: See the First Photo of Dream Kardashian! was originally published on globalgrind.com

amber rose , Blac Chyna , rob kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close