Blake ‘Top Dogg’ Rashad trains service dogs for veterans dealing with various mental issues. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his organization and how you can help support his incredible cause.
On his connection with animals at an early age:
“I suffer from depression and anxiety and dogs always made it a little better for me. Dogs are non-judgmental. They look into your soul and get a part of you.”
What does he look for in a service dog?
“Only four out of five dogs that I get donated actually work. I don’t do a cookie-cutter dog. We don’t just have them ready to hand to a vet. I need to train a dog to work specifically for the veteran.”
(Photo Source: Courtesy)
Meet The Man That Trains Service Dogs For Veterans was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com