Meet The Man That Trains Service Dogs For Veterans

[jwplayer KOGTwA5M]

Blake ‘Top Dogg’ Rashad trains service dogs for veterans dealing with various mental issues. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his organization and how you can help support his incredible cause.

On his connection with animals at an early age:

“I suffer from depression and anxiety and dogs always made it a little better for me. Dogs are non-judgmental. They look into your soul and get a part of you.”

What does he look for in a service dog?

“Only four out of five dogs that I get donated actually work. I don’t do a cookie-cutter dog. We don’t just have them ready to hand to a vet. I need to train a dog to work specifically for the veteran.”

Click the link above to hear the interview.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Pets 24 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Pets 1. Torrei Hart 1 of 24 2. Usher 2 of 24 3. Chrissy Tiegen 3 of 24 4. Rihanna 4 of 24 5. Oprah, David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris 5 of 24 6. Miley Cyrus 6 of 24 7. Shemar Moore 7 of 24 8. Josh, Cesar Millan & Fergie 8 of 24 9. Emmy Rossum 9 of 24 10. Nicole Richie 10 of 24 11. John Legend 11 of 24 12. Jane Lynch 12 of 24 13. Vanessa Williams 13 of 24 14. Mariah Carey 14 of 24 15. Vanessa Simmons 15 of 24 16. Mario Lopez 16 of 24 17. Chris Brown 17 of 24 18. Serena Williams 18 of 24 19. Beyonce 19 of 24 20. Jordin Sparks 20 of 24 21. President Obama and Bo 21 of 24 22. Kerry Washington 22 of 24 23. Kimora Lee 23 of 24 24. Ice-T & Coco 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Pets Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Pets

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Meet The Man That Trains Service Dogs For Veterans was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com