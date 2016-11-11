If it’s not one uninformed thing, it’s another with Omarosa.

The reality star and Trump campaign’s director of African-American outreach said she wants African-Americans to “educate” White folks on our culture after Donald Trump‘s presidential win. In a recent interview with Hip Hop Hollywood, Omarosa told reporters, “What I realized by working so closely with him [Donald Trump] is how many Caucasians have no idea who we are, they don’t know about our culture because they haven’t been exposed to it. So we can just wag our finger at them and criticize them or we can teach them how to talk to us and how to appreciate our culture and how to approach us.”

She continued on, “We have to get out of our feelings. Somebody says something out of the side of their neck, you correct them and you keep pushing on.” Yikes.

With comments like the one Omarosa made, the intelligent words from Jesse Williams‘ speech at the 2016 BET Awards rang truer than ever: “The burden of the brutalized is not to comfort the bystander. If you have a critique for the resistance—for our resistance—then you’d better have an established record of critique of our oppression.”

Check out Omarosa’s interview above.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Oh, Really? Omarosa Says Black People Should Educate Whites After Trump Victory was originally published on globalgrind.com