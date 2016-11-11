CLOSE
Oh, Really? Omarosa Says Black People Should Educate Whites After Trump Victory

Bye.

'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event

Source: Charles Eshelman / Getty

If it’s not one uninformed thing, it’s another with Omarosa.

The reality star and Trump campaign’s director of African-American outreach said she wants African-Americans to “educate” White folks on our culture after Donald Trump‘s presidential win. In a recent interview with Hip Hop Hollywood, Omarosa told reporters, “What I realized by working so closely with him [Donald Trump] is how many Caucasians have no idea who we are, they don’t know about our culture because they haven’t been exposed to it. So we can just wag our finger at them and criticize them or we can teach them how to talk to us and how to appreciate our culture and how to approach us.”

She continued on, “We have to get out of our feelings. Somebody says something out of the side of their neck, you correct them and you keep pushing on.”  Yikes.

With comments like the one Omarosa made, the intelligent words from Jesse Williamsspeech at the 2016 BET Awards rang truer than ever: “The burden of the brutalized is not to comfort the bystander. If you have a critique for the resistance—for our resistance—then you’d better have an established record of critique of our oppression.”

Check out Omarosa’s interview above.

Oh, Really? Omarosa Says Black People Should Educate Whites After Trump Victory was originally published on globalgrind.com

