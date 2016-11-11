Thanks, Trump: KKK Planning Victory Rally In North Carolina

Racism and bigotry is at an all time high these days–it’s difficult to tell if we’re living in 2016 or 1966.

One of the most popular White supremacy groups is even making a major comeback this year following Donald Trump‘s victory in the presidential election. According to reports, the Ku Klux Klan is planning a victory march in North Carolina to celebrate Trump’s presidential success.

Ku Klux Klan 'to celebrate victory of Donald Trump with parade' – live https://t.co/gGH36XtBUe pic.twitter.com/ptm8gbEzxE — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 11, 2016

The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan organized the parade, which is set to take place on December 3 in Pelham, a city at the North Carolina and Virginia border. The White nationalist group announced their “Klavalkade Klan” parade on their website alongside a photo of Trump, with the announcement reading, “Trump = Trump’s race united my people.”

The news of the parade comes as no surprise, since Trump’s campaign received a strong endorsement from the KKK’s newspaper The Crusader. The Victory Klavalkade Klan parade will take place on December 3rd in North Carolina.

Hide your kids, hide your wives.

