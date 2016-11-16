CLOSE
Steve Harvey To End Talk Show In May 2017, New Show To Follow In September

One door closes and another one quickly opens for Steve Harvey.

In a surprise to many televisions insiders a mere five seasons ago, Steve Harvey’s self-titled daytime talk show became a runaway hit that garnered impressive ratings in a crowded line-up and A-list celebrity guests. Now the comedian, actor and television host is ending his popular talk show for an even bigger venture that audiences will get a taste of in 2017.

At first you may question why Steve Harvey would choose to end his successful daytime talk show while he’s at the top of his game, well the answer is to start another talk show on the west coast. That’s right, although The Steve Harvey Show as we know it is coming to an end in May of 2017, fans won’t have to wait long to have their favorite  funny host back on their TV screens because a brand new Los Angeles-based show is set to debut in September of next year. Industry insider Deadline has further details about the talk show shake-up and more.

Via Deadline:

The NBC stations, which currently carry Steve Harvey, also will be the core station group for the new show next fall. NBCU is currently shopping it to other stations with the expectations that the new program will be taken on by the majority of stations that carry Steve Harvey. The terms of the deals are unclear but shows of this caliber usually seek and get a two-year initial pickup.

There had been speculation that Harvey would end his successful talk show when his contract with EndemolShine North America ends in 2017. In anticipation of a potential end, NBCU only went for a one-season station renewal when the show’s deal came up this past May. EndemolShine produced Steve Harvey, based in Chicago, which will wrap after completing its current fifth season in May. The comedian is teaming with a new producing partner, IMG, for the new talker, which will be based in Los Angeles. He also is gaining ownership and creative control, something he had been after.

Harvey’s star as a TV host has risen meteorically since his eponymous talk show launched in 2012. Having his daytime talker in Los Angeles will be convenient for Harvey as three other shows he hosts are produced here, NBC’s Little Big Shots and ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud and Funderdome. (The Celebrity Feud syndicated strip films in Atlanta, but such game shows usually are filmed in large batches.) Steve Harvey has consistently been a top tier talker, ranking #4 behind Dr. Phil, Ellen and Live With Kelly. During the most recent week reporting, it averaged 2.3 million viewers and a 1.7 in adults 18-49.

With this newest venture Steve Harvey might have cemented his status as the new King of Daytime TV. Stay tuned Beauties because we will keep you posted as this story continues to develop.

Steve Harvey To End Talk Show In May 2017, New Show To Follow In September was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

