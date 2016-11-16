Black Gay Man Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Nashville Hate Crime

A recent murder in West Nashville, Tennessee still has police trying to figure out what lead to the brutal homicide.

24-year-old Deon Brown‘s body was found at the Western Express trucking facility on Centennial Place at around 6:20 a.m. Monday. According to reports, Brown was dressed as a woman and was not carrying any ID at the time his body was found.

Police have confirmed that Brown died of multiple stab wounds. His aunt, Margaritta Hill, told reporters, “My cousin called me and she told me that I needed to get here, asking if was I off from work and that I needed to get here for my sister. I got here and she proceeded to tell me what was going on.”

Most of Deon’s friends believe that his murder was the result of a hate crime. His friend Charity Everett said, “The way that he was murdered would make me think that it was a hate crime. It makes me feel that you had nothing but hate in order to take the life in the manner that you did.” As if things couldn’t get any worse for Deon’s family, his brother recently died in a tragic car crash earlier this year.

A candlelight vigil in honor of Deon will be held on Friday in the parking lot of the beauty salon of where he used to work. Police are still investigating the incident and are now following leads and searching as far as North Carolina for the murder suspect.

Our prayers are with the Brown family.

