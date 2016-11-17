CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Graces “Good Morning America” To Promote New Single + Discusses Divorce

MJB gets real about her divorce and lights up "GMA" with her new single.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, continues to make her promotional rounds to push her current #1 single “Thick Of It” and share details about her upcoming album. Her latest appearance was on Good Morning America where she not only tore the house down with a soul-stirring performance of the song but also sat down for a brief interview to discuss her impending from Kendu Issacs. She was equal parts raw, honest and eloquent in her responses regarding the breakdown of her marriage.

Love B. Scott has the detailed take on the interview and more:

“The breaking point was when I kept asking over and over and over again for respect and to be respected and it just seems like I was beating a dead horse and it seems like I was talking to a wall,” said Mary. “I just wasn’t getting it back. If I can’t get respect in the relationship, then I have to move on to save myself. That was the point where I’m like, I’m done. I just can’t do it anymore.”

You can watch the FULL interview with Mary J. Blige on Good Morning America BELOW:

Mary J. Blige Graces “Good Morning America” To Promote New Single + Discusses Divorce was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

