Vivica A. Fox Returns As Host Of Allstate Gospel Superfest

[jwplayer vYmnjSbG]

Vivca A. Fox returns as host of the Allstate Gospel Superfest, premiering on Sunday, November 20th on TV One.

She talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what to expect from the show and honoring Pastor Shirley Ceaser with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’ve hosted before and this time i hosted all by myself. We taped it at Coppin State University. We had so many performaces. It was a fun evening. We raised the roof and praised the Lord.”

On Shirley Ceaser’s viral video:

“It’s so fitting that it came out during the holidays. She’s so deserving because she’s an amazing woman. I love that the generation gets to be introduced to her.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 11 photos Launch gallery Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 1. Flashback Friday: Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 1 of 11 2. Flashback Friday: Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 2 of 11 3. Flashback Friday: Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 3 of 11 4. Flashback Friday: Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 4 of 11 5. Flashback Friday: Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 5 of 11 6. Flashback Friday: Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 6 of 11 7. Flashback Friday: Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 7 of 11 8. Flashback Friday: Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 8 of 11 9. Flashback Friday: Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 9 of 11 10. Flashback Friday: Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 10 of 11 11. Flashback Friday: Vivica A. Fox Through The Years 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Vivica A. Fox Through The Years Vivica A. Fox Through The Years

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Vivica A. Fox Returns As Host Of Allstate Gospel Superfest was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com