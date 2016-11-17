A woman went on a rampage after kicking a student out of her class, and the footage of her losing her cool has already gone viral.

After removing one student from her classroom, the unidentified teacher can be seen screaming at the top of her lungs as she struggles to regain control and focus from the other kids. Completely losing her mind, she eventually yells they’re going to be “punk ass niggers who are going to get shot” if they don’t behave and do their work.

The teacher’s students are visibly appalled as the words leave her lips, but she doesn’t seem to care at all – not even in the age of social media. How intelligent can she really be?

You won’t believe your ears after you watch it go down above.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Baltimore Teacher Calls Students ‘Punk Ass N*ggers’ In Viral Video, Predicts They’ll ‘Get Shot’ was originally published on globalgrind.com