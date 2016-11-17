CLOSE
Halle Berry Commemorates 50th Birthday With New Lingerie Line

The actress is killing the game at 50 and looking fabulous while doing it!

Beautiful actress Halle Berry is celebrating her milestone 50th birthday in a way that her fans can also appreciate. After being the spokesperson for high-profile brands such as Revlon, Berry has decided to rep her own brand, a new lingerie line that the ladies are sure to love.

When you are world-renowned for being one of the most beautiful and sexiest women on the planet, it’s a no-brainer that you should have a line of lingerie that is the embodiment of who you are. She took to her Instagram account to tease the new collection in a sexy snap of her in nothing but a soaking wet white T-shirt and a pair of black lace panties.

From Yahoo :

Now you can wear the exact same underwear set (and hopefully gain the exact same self-assurance) as Halle Berry when she launches her lingerie line next year.

It seems not only is the actress designing this lingerie line, Scandale by Halle Berry, she’s also modeling it. The brand will launch January 2017, but as diehard fans already know, Berry officially launched this line back in 2015.

The company is originally an 80-year-old French brand, which Berry acquired a stake in and helped bring stateside in 2014, before launching it at Target the following year. It’s still unclear whether [her] Instagram shot signals a full-blown re-launch for the brand or simply the release of a new collection, but either way you might want to clear room in your underwear drawer. 

Check out Halle Berry’s sexy birthday/lingerie pic BELOW:

 

Halle Berry Commemorates 50th Birthday With New Lingerie Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

