Nick Gordon Ordered To Pay $36 Million In Bobbi Kristina Brown Wrongful Death Suit

A Fulton County, Georgia judge on Thursday ordered Nick Gordon to pay ex-girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s family $36 million for her wrongful death, according to USA Today.

The decision comes two months after Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford found Gordon liable for Brown’s death after failing to respond to a civil lawsuit filed against him by her estate, determining his guilt by omission.

The 22-year-old daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown died in July 2015, nearly six months after she was found face down and unresponsive in a bath tub at her suburban Atlanta townhouse in January 2015, notes USA Today:

Bobbi Kristina never regained consciousness to explain what had happened to her. Gordon, who also lived in the townhouse, was among the people listed on the police report as being in the home when investigators arrived there.

Her family, both the Houston relatives and later the Brown relatives, and the court-appointed conservator for her estate filed a civil suit accusing Gordon of playing a role in her death by giving her a “toxic cocktail.” The lawsuit accused him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and transferring money from Brown’s account into his own without authorization as causes.

The report notes that Gordon was not in court Thursday “and did not have an attorney in the civil case, but his criminal defense attorneys, Joe Habachy and Jose Baez, had said in August 2015 that the allegations were baseless.”

