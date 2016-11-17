Ginuwine Responds To Leaked Photo, Janet Paying Homage To Michael & More

Ginuwine Responds To Leaked Photo

Let us all take a moment to reminisce on the good ole days, when we referred to Ginuwine as Genufine and fantasized about his pony while watching his greasy chiseled abs gyrate in music videos when they had budgets. Ah. Good times.

Little did we know, Ginufine was actually hung like a…you know the rest. Women are losing their sh*t over a leaked photo of Ginufine’s male member.

And, in case you doubted the authenticity of the penis pic, the ‘So Anxious’ singer tweeted this:

Everybody keep talking about pics and all SO WHAT!!! We all trust people at times that we shouldn't won't say names as of now!!! Stay tuned — ELGIN (@Ginuwine) November 17, 2016

As much as we’d like to post the pic here, we’re a family-friendly brand. *Whispers* click here.

Falls out…

—

Kevin Durant Shades Drake

Y’all gon’ learn to stop asking these grown men about Drake.

Kevin Durant was in the middle of a post game interview when Drake brushed passed him and interrupted his train of thought. Kevin looked like he was about to give Drake that work then continued his sentence.

After the awkward moment, the interviewer asked Kevin what he felt about Drake day, to which he responded:

Joke or nah?

—

Janet Jackson To Reportedly Name Baby In Honor Of Brother Michael

Janet Jackson is paying homage to her late brother Michael Jackson by naming her baby in his honor.

According to an E! source claims the name will “have something to do with Michael Jackson.”

Janet is reportedly due soon. The source also confirmed her health is in a a good state.

“The doctors said she is doing well and [told her] just to take it easy,” the told E!.

