CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ginuwine Responds To Leaked Photo, Janet Paying Homage To Michael & More

Leave a comment

Ginuwine Responds To Leaked Photo

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Soul Train Weekend Concert

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

Let us all take a moment to reminisce on the good ole days, when we referred to Ginuwine as Genufine and fantasized about his pony while watching his greasy chiseled abs gyrate in music videos when they had budgets. Ah. Good times.

Little did we know, Ginufine was actually hung like a…you know the rest. Women are losing their sh*t over a leaked photo of Ginufine’s male member.

And, in case you doubted the authenticity of the penis pic, the ‘So Anxious’ singer tweeted this:

As much as we’d like to post the pic here, we’re a family-friendly brand. *Whispers* click here.

 

Falls out…

Kevin Durant Shades Drake

Y’all gon’ learn to stop asking these grown men about Drake.

Kevin Durant was in the middle of a post game interview when Drake brushed passed him and interrupted his train of thought. Kevin looked like he was about to give Drake that work then continued his sentence.

After the awkward moment, the interviewer asked Kevin what he felt about Drake day, to which he responded:

 

Joke or nah?

Janet Jackson To Reportedly Name Baby In Honor Of Brother Michael

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Janet Jackson is paying homage to her late brother Michael Jackson by naming her baby in his honor.

According to an E! source claims the name will “have something to do with Michael Jackson.”

Janet is reportedly due soon. The source also confirmed her health is in a a good state.

“The doctors said she is doing well and [told her] just to take it easy,” the told E!.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson’s Style Book
12 photos

Ginuwine Responds To Leaked Photo, Janet Paying Homage To Michael & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

drake , ginuwine , Janet Jackson , Kevin Durant

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close