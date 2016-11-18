Bounce TV To Bring Back ‘The Cosby Show’ After Network Ban and More

Bounce TV Bringing “The Cosby Show” Back After Network Ban

“The Cosby Show” will return to Bounce TV next month.

You asked, and we heard you loud and clear, Bouncers. We’re bringing #TheCosbyShow back by popular demand! Tune in December 19th. #TVOurWay pic.twitter.com/p4C5RfYFN2 — Bounce TV (@bouncetv) November 11, 2016

According to PIX 11 news, the network had yanked the iconic show off the air in July of 2015 after news surfaced that Bill Cosby had allegedly given Quaaludes to multiple women and sexually assaulted them.

The show will begin airing on December 19 as a result of viewers demanding that the network bring the comedy back.

John Lewis Accepts National Book Award With Emotional Speech

On Wednesday night civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis gave a powerful and emotional acceptance speech at the National Book Awards, the Huffington Post reported

The 76-year-old, who co-authored the graphic novel trilogy March, was in tears as he told the crowd that when he was growing up in segregated Alabama, it was difficult for him to have access to books.

“And I remember in 1956, when I was 16 years old, some of my brothers and sisters and cousins going down to the public library, trying to get library cards,” Lewis said, clutching his award. “And we were told that the library was for whites only and not for coloreds.”

“To come here, receive this award, this honor — it’s too much,” he said.

March: Book Three, co-written by Lewis and Andrew Aydin and illustrated by Nate Powell, won the Young People’s Literature category, the Huff Po noted. The book was told through Lewis’ point of view as he recounts his experiences fighting in the civil rights movement.

Three Teens Charged For Hatchet Attack On Transgender Woman In North Carolina

Three teenagers, including a 15-year-old, have been charged in connection with the hatchet attack on a transgender woman in North Carolina.

According to the WYFF, the victim Ralayzia Taylor was attacked when she took a walk Monday morning. She said two people started following her and began to chase her.

“They probably just wanted to rob someone that day, and then when they found out I was a transgender, it got worse,” Taylor said.

Then they chased her into a woods and one of the assailants used a hatchet to cut her. She also told the news outlet that her attackers used transphobic slurs during the assault, but luckily she was able to break free and run for help.

Local police later arrested Dajion Tanner and Destiny Tialia Dagraca, both 18, and a 15-year-old and charged them with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

“I didn’t deserve this at all. I’m not a bad person,” Taylor stressed. “I just want to tell them if they are in jail, they need to live in jail.”

