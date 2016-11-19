CLOSE
Mike Pence Saw ‘Hamilton’ On Broadway; The Cast Had A Powerful Message For Him

On behalf of the show, actor Brandon Victor Dixon delivered a moving statement on freedom and diversity in America.

On Friday night, the cast of the Broadway-hit musical Hamilton had some choice words for Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who was in the audience.

But before he got schooled, Pence was royally bood by the New York audience when he entered the theater, Rolling Stone noted. Yet during the show’s curtain call, the cast and crew of Hamilton, led by actor Brandon Victor Dixon, delivered a power statement on diversity and freedom for all Americans.

Vice president-elect, I see you walking out but I hope you will hear us. There’s nothing to boo here, we’re all here sharing a story of love,” Dixon said. “We have a message for you, sir.

Vice President-elect Pence, welcome. Thank you for joining us at Hamilton – An American Musical. We, sir, are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values, and work on behalf of ALL of us,” Dixon said.

In addition, Dixon thanked Pence a second time for watching a show that consisted of a “diverse group of men and women of different colors, creeds and orientations.”

Dixon also try to encourage the audience to not be negative toward Trump supporters (despite the 400 reported attacks against people of color and LGBTQ individuals since Election Day).

We don’t have to fight one another. The beautiful part of this country is… we don’t have to agree, but we gotta live here, baby, and share with one another,” the actor who played Aaron Burr concluded.

This act of resistance wasn’t a spur of the moment thingthe creators knew Pence wanted to attend the show. So instead of denying his request for tickets, they decided to use as an opportunity to personally respond to the hateful rhetoric and problematic platform the Trump/Pence ticket campaigned on.

The cast, the creators, we all felt that we must express our feelings to vice president-elect Pence. This is not a normal time, this is not a normal election. This has not been a normal result. And in a democracy, one must let his and her voice be heard, and we were not going to the show tonight without expressing how we feel,” producer Jeffrey Seller told The Hollywood Reporter.

Everybody should be able to see this show, regardless of their politics, but it does just so happen that the politics of this administration have been so negative toward minorities, people of color, gay people that we felt the need to speak up. As a cast comprised of minorities, women, gay people, it was necessary. We had to speak. We had to express how we feel,” he added.

Seller also told THR that the message was written with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Tommy Kail and the rest of the cast.

Of course, Donald Trump got his Twitter fingers in a tizzy condemning the cast.

We don’t see that apology coming anytime soon, given that the Hamilton cast and creators are like this:

