Snoop Dogg Says What We’re All Thinking About Kanye’s Rants

The "Potluck Dinner" rapper just said what we're all thinking about Kanye's latest rants.

Kanye West

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Snoop Dogg is just as confused as we are about Kanye West’s troubling rants that surfaced over the weekend.

In the words of Snoop, “this n*gga crazy.”

In case you missed it, Ye’, on his soapbox that hovered over thousands of fans, blasted Beyonce and Jay Z in a bizarre speech that left the crowd booing the “Life Of Pablo” artist.

Like us, Snoop watched the clips and wondered what in the entire f*ck was going on. “I smoke weed,” he said. “Weed don’t make you do that.”

Touché.

Lyricist Talib Kweli Green also responded to the videos on Twitter and told Ye to “come home.”

View this post on Instagram

#TalibKweli speaks on #KanyeWest's latest rants 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Since the rants hit the net and went viral, Ye has cancelled the remainder of the “Saint Pablo Tour.”

Something is really going on with Ye and we hope he gets the mental help he needs.

Snoop Dogg Says What We’re All Thinking About Kanye’s Rants was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kanye West , Snoop Dogg , talib kweli

