CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Designer Who Dressed First Lady Michelle Obama Refuses To Do Same For Melania Trump

Sophie Theallet also urged her colleagues to follow her lead, citing that "integrity is our only true currency."

Leave a comment
FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!
20 photos

A French designer who has dressed First Lady Michelle Obama in the past, won’t ever dress Melania Trump—and she is urging her colleagues to get in formation with her.

Sophie Theallet published on open-letter on Twitter vowing that because of President-elect Trump’s sexism and racism, she will never dress his wife while they occupy the White House, according to the Huffington Post.

As an independent fashion brand, we consider our voice an expression of our artistic and philosophical ideas The Sophie Theallet brand stands against all discrimination and prejudice,” her letter started.

As one who celebrates and strives for diversity, individual freedom, and respect for all lifestyles, I will not participate in dressing or associating in any way with the next first lady. The rhetoric of racism, sexism and xenophobia unleashed by her husband’s presidential campaign are incompatible with the shared values we live by,” she continued.

Theallet admitted that she recognizes that it’s probably “not wise to get involved in politics,” but her family-owned company “is not just about money.”

We value our artistic freedom and always humbly seek to contribute to a more humane, conscious and ethical way to create in this world,” she wrote. “Integrity is our only true currency.

Theallet also referred to Mrs. Obama as someone whose “values, actions and grace” resonate with her, and that working with her was “a highlight and an honor.

(Here is one of Theallet’s recent looks on FLOTUS. Fabulous!)

President Obama Hosts State Dinner For Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Theallet, who launched her own label in 2007, won the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award in 2009 and has dressed many celebrities, including actresses Shailene Woodley, Neve Campbell and Gabrielle Union, ABC News noted. She has also designed lines for companies such as Lane Bryant and The Gap.

Looking back, it cannot be denied that the fashion industry instantly flocked to First Lady Obama in 2007 and helped catapult her to fashion icon status over the past eight years. But will her predecessor receive that same treatment?

Famed designer Carolina Herrera believes that folks will eventually come around. One of FLOTUS’s favorite designers told the Business of Fashion earlier this month that she believes the industry will drop their anti-Trump sentiment in time.

I think that in two or three months they’ll reach out, because it’s fashion. You’ll see everyone dressing Melania. She’s representing the United States,” Herrera said.

But it’s too early to tell how things will shake out.

As of now, In Style magazine said they “have no plans” to cover Mrs. Trump and while Theallet may be the first designer to publicly refuse to work with Trump, a source recently told People that all of the Trump women have gotten an icy reception from designers since the beginning of the campaign.

This has already been going on for months. Designers wouldn’t lend to Melania, Ivanka or Tiffany, so they either bought the items themselves or wore Ivanka’s brand.” The source added, “There was a lot of shopping their own closets.

Oh well, they can afford it. So, they’ll be fine.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

All The Times First Lady Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Cover Spreads
8 photos

 

Designer Who Dressed First Lady Michelle Obama Refuses To Do Same For Melania Trump was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Melania Trump , michelle obama , The White House

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close