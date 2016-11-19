Mommy-To-Be Janet Jackson Updates Her Fans: ‘’I’m Doing Well’’

Janet Jackson returned to social media on Saturday to update her fans.

While her ex, James DeBarge is reigniting old rumors, the 50-year-old mommy-to-be tweeted that she’s doing well and expressed her gratitude for the love and prayers from her fans.

Hey you guys.. It's been awhile.. but I'm still listening.. I feel your love and prayers.. Thank you.. and I'm doing well.. Al Hamdu lillah — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) November 19, 2016

It’s great to know she’s doing well… see her baby bump photos below!

