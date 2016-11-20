Honestly, we can’t get enough of Remy Ma and Papoose’s authentic black love. The couple may be on hiatus from taping Love and Hip Hop, but that doesn’t mean they’re not sharing special moments.

Last night, the pair celebrated the birthday of good friend Fabulous, who turned 38. In honor of his day, the rapper had a Dubai-themed birthday party where guests were encouraged to dress in traditional Arab garb (not sure if this is culturally sensitive, but it happened). Nonetheless, dressed to impress, the couple looked great together.

For the evening, Remy wore an all black silk ensemble with knee-high jeweled heels.

In addition to doing shows and promoting their upcoming season of ‘LHHNY’, the pair recently released a song together called, “Black Love” featuring Nathaniel. For the rap duet, they talk about the qualities they love in one another and how they make their bond work.

As noted by VH1 in a press release: “When Remy Ma and Papoose said their vows in front of millions, they were on top of the world, and now… they’re all the way up! With the success of Remy’s summer anthem and her career nowhere near slowing down, Pap continues to remind Remy of her promise to give him some ‘bundles of joy.’”

Look out for the next season of LHHNY, premiering Monday, Nov 21 at 8pm EST.

Coupled Cuteness: Remy Ma And Papoose Dress For Dubai-Themed Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com