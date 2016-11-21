Owner & Executive Chef of her culinary company, Pretty & Delicious, LLC, Chef Huda talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show reveals the dos and don’ts when preparing a holiday dinner.

“The holidays are all about family and food. It shouldn’t be stressful. It’s all about creating those food moments. Get people involved. Don’t put it all on yourself. Plan it out, grocery shop ahead of time. Make sure you don’t over complicate your menu,” Chef Huda said.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Chef Huda Gives Holiday Cooking Tips was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com