CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Stevie J Wants Child Support From Joseline If A DNA Test Proves He Is The Father Of Her Baby

The drama between Stevie J and Joseline is reaching an all time high.

Leave a comment
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Since the beginning of her pregnancy, fans and skeptics have been questioning the paternity of Joseline Hernandez’s unborn baby. While the ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ star says it’s Stevie J’s baby, Stevie J thinks otherwise.

According to TMZ, the reality star and producer agrees to take a DNA test and take care of the child if it is indeed his. However, if the baby is his, Stevie is requesting primary custody because he fears Joseline will be an “unfit mother.” He’s also claiming she abused drugs during her pregnancy.

He also feels Joseline will also try to keep him from seeing his child. If Stevie is granted custody, he will be asking for child support.

While this will all make for one interesting season of LHHATL, there is a child involved and they need to get it together.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016
1 photos

 

Stevie J Wants Child Support From Joseline If A DNA Test Proves He Is The Father Of Her Baby was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Joseline Hernandez , Stevie J.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close