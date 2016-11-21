Since the beginning of her pregnancy, fans and skeptics have been questioning the paternity of Joseline Hernandez’s unborn baby. While the ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ star says it’s Stevie J’s baby, Stevie J thinks otherwise.

According to TMZ, the reality star and producer agrees to take a DNA test and take care of the child if it is indeed his. However, if the baby is his, Stevie is requesting primary custody because he fears Joseline will be an “unfit mother.” He’s also claiming she abused drugs during her pregnancy.

He also feels Joseline will also try to keep him from seeing his child. If Stevie is granted custody, he will be asking for child support.

While this will all make for one interesting season of LHHATL, there is a child involved and they need to get it together.

Stevie J Wants Child Support From Joseline If A DNA Test Proves He Is The Father Of Her Baby was originally published on hellobeautiful.com