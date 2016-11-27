CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tamar Braxton Serenaded Her Hubby For 8th Wedding Anniversary

Leave a comment
'Dancing With The Stars' Season 21 - October 5, 2015

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Saturday. For the special day, Tamar shared a video of her singing Al B. Sure’s “Nite & Day” to Vince, while he did a funny grind dance behind her.

Despite constant rumors of a breakup, the lovebirds look happy as ever.

“Happy 8th anniversary to my best and sometimes only friend my husband, my manager, agent and Best baby daddy on the planet,” she captioned the Instagram video with. “We may not have the picture perfect marriage but what WE see in each other is perfection. I love you forever. Cheers to 800 more years.”

The couple appeared to have the celebrated in an intimate space and it’s not clear who was there, but we know who wasn’t…

Over the past couple of weeks Tamar has un-followed Monica Brown, Toya Wright, and Tameka “Tony” Harris for being on and supporting guests of The Real— the talk show she was fired from last May. Hopefully, this beef will subside, because there’s nothing worse than losing your main crew. Especially for something petty.

Meanwhile back at the ranch, Tamar’s sister Toni Braxton is out here killing packed out shows and making her audience do the Mannequin Challenge. Good to see her in good health after a couple scares this year.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

These Celebrity Couples Are The Ultimate #RelationshipGoals
6 photos

 

Tamar Braxton Serenaded Her Hubby For 8th Wedding Anniversary was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

celebrity weddings , Tamar Braxton , Vince Herbert

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close