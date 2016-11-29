Get your mugs ready, the tea hath spilleth over.

The new season of ‘The Have & Have Nots’ promises more drama and more chaotic story lines as we’re thrust back into the tangled lives of the Cryer and Harrington families.

OWN’s highest-rated series picks up where the season finale last left off. How will Candace’s plans pan out? What happened after Katheryn invited Veronica and the DA to her home?

Watch the explosive trailer and tune in when the new season premieres Tuesday, January 3 2017 at 9/8c on OWN.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

PREMIERE: ‘The Have & Have Nots’ Explosive Season Trailer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com