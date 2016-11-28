For more than two decades Maxwell has serenaded us through heartbreak and pain and gut-wrenching love and much is the same on his latest album, blackSUMMERS’night.

He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his music, #BlackLivesMatter and what to expect on his King & Queen of Hearts tour with 2017 Fantastic Voyage performer, Mary J. Blige.

On surprising the Michigan fan who went viral:

“I used to be a bus boy and my heart went out to him. He could really sing. He’s in a band called Tell Your Mama…I’d gotten the vlip weeks before. It kept getting bigger and bigger. The good people at Good Morning America found him…he killed on stage. He did more for me. For me to see his joy and for everybody in the audience to see that your dreams can come true.”

On the real meaning of Lake By The Ocean:

“It’s just basically details of a persons search for love, finding it and celebrating the fact that whether or not, you can feel contentment in the smallest body next to a big body of water. You can find joy in the smallest things.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview and listen to him perform Lake By The Ocean, Pretty Wings and 1990X below.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Eric Johnson)

Maxwell Finally Reveals What ‘Lake By The Ocean’ Really Means was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com