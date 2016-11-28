CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Maxwell Finally Reveals What ‘Lake By The Ocean’ Really Means

Leave a comment

For more than two decades Maxwell has serenaded us through heartbreak and pain and gut-wrenching love and much is the same on his latest album, blackSUMMERS’night.

maxwell_ericjohnson_05_2016_3679_10x15

He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his music, #BlackLivesMatter and what to expect on his King & Queen of Hearts tour with 2017 Fantastic Voyage performer, Mary J. Blige.

On surprising the Michigan fan who went viral:

“I used to be a bus boy and my heart went out to him. He could really sing. He’s in a band called Tell Your Mama…I’d gotten the vlip weeks before. It kept getting bigger and bigger. The good people at Good Morning America found him…he killed on stage. He did more for me. For me to see his joy and for everybody in the audience to see that your dreams can come true.”

On the real meaning of Lake By The Ocean:

“It’s just basically details of a persons search for love, finding it and celebrating the fact that whether or not, you can feel contentment in the smallest body next to a big body of water. You can find joy in the smallest things.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview and listen to him perform Lake By The Ocean, Pretty Wings and 1990X below.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Aging Like Fine Wine: Maxwell Through the Years

1 photos Launch gallery

Aging Like Fine Wine: Maxwell Through the Years

Continue reading Aging Like Fine Wine: Maxwell Through the Years

Aging Like Fine Wine: Maxwell Through the Years

Gerald Maxwell Rivera was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 23, 1973. The son of a Puerto Rican mother and a Haitian father, this sultry singer has been running the neo-soul airwaves since his first album "Urban Hang Suite" dropped in 1996.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Eric Johnson)

Maxwell Finally Reveals What ‘Lake By The Ocean’ Really Means was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

entertainment , maxwell , music

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close