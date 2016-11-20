BlackBoyMagic: 55-Year-Old Father Makes History By Becoming Oldest College Football Player

With a 3-yard carry, 55-year-old RB Joe Thomas Sr. became the oldest player to participate in an NCAA D-I game.https://t.co/RpbX7nJRWC pic.twitter.com/vKWRyt8x85 — ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2016

Apparently, age really ain’t nothing but a number. Just ask Joe Thomas Sr., who recently became the oldest player in college football history.

According to ESPN, the 55-year-old father of Green Bay Packers linebacker Joe Thomas Jr. graced the field on Saturday afternoon to help his team, South Carolina State, beat Savannah State 32-0. With 4:34 remaining in the opening quarter, the Baby Boomer running back took a handoff and gained 3 yards and finished the game with four carries for minus-1 yard rushing, the sports website reported.

Age is just a number. 55-year-old Joe Thomas Sr. being carried by his @SCStateAthletic teammates. @wachfox pic.twitter.com/DvM2uTolGT — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 19, 2016

And to be expected, Thomas Sr. was elated about his performance, calling the opportunity to play a dream come true.

“I felt like a hero,” said the elder engineering student. “It was certainly one of the happiest days of my life. I always wanted to play college football and I finally got the chance,” he said. “I had been waiting 36 years.”

He had a special message for others who have dreams, but have lost faith in themselves.

“I always said, ‘Never give up on your dreams. Keep driving forward and don’t listen to other people.’ It’s a great day for me, but I must admit, I didn’t think my situation would generate so much attention and so much positive response.”

Thomas Sr. decided to go back to school four years ago after the recession “wiped out” his construction business, his son, Thomas Jr. told ESPN on Friday.

“It’s been crazy for me,” the Green Bay Packers player said. “I never thought you’d see a 55-year-old running back. I’m just proud of him. He made his mind up to do something and stuck to it.”

Amazing! If you needed some feel-good news, this was definitely it.

