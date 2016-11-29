CLOSE
Brandy Isn’t Letting Up On The Monica Shade, Claps Back At Fan

The Brandy, Monica beef broken down.

You didn’t fall asleep and wake up in the 90s, Brandy and Monica are beefing. Well, that’s half true. Let me clarify. Brandy has been beefing with Monica while Monica dodges her not-so subtle jabs with a swan-like poise.

Let’s go back to the beginning. Not ‘The Boy Is Mine’ beginning (turns out that was actually a marketing ploy), but back to what seems like the beginning of the reignited beef.

Monica and Brandy reunited on ‘It All Belongs to Me’ in 2012 and all appeared well until brandy told EW,  last year.

“It was so long ago, I’m just in a different space. I don’t talk to Monica. We are on different paths.”

Oh.

But it was Monica’s #SoGoneChallenge that blew the lid off the subtle beef. While we were secretly creating raps to go along to the Missy Elliott production, Brandy posted this on Instagram.

She also responded to a fan, who asked her to participate in the #SoGoneChallenge, on Twitter, with a swift “Chile bye.”

Monica then appeared on ‘The Real’ where she responded to the shade.

The shade seemed to die down until Brandy performed at the Soul Train Awards and changed the lyrics to her song “What About Us.”

While the Internets speculated, Monica said nothing. Then came the ultimate shade when Brandy responded to a video clip of Monica talking about her relationship with Whitney Houston on Oprah’s “Where Are They Now.”

Brandy then posted this status on her Instagram page:

Monica has yet to feed into the drama, but did post this response to a fan:

As if the tea wasn’t piping hot enough, Brandy and her mother Sonja Norwood clap all the way back on a fan who questioned why Brandy was beefing with Monica in the first place.

So we’re going to need the real backstory on this beef.

