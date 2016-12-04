CLOSE
Kenya Moore Goes To Court Over Permit While Her Relationship Is Questioned

Ebony Magazine And Apple Celebrate Black Hollywood

Apparently the city of Atlanta doesn’t play when it comes to party permits. Following Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star, Sheree Whitfield’s appearance in court for not having the proper permits for a housewarming party, Kenya Moore was in court for exactly the same thing.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Moore was in Sandy Springs municipal court but the RHOA cameras were not around. She paid a $1,000 fine for a housewarming party at her Sandy Springs’ home that didn’t have proper permits. Her time in front of the judge was over within a minute.

They note that the RHOA stars live only a quarter of a mile from each other, but equally annoyed neighbors with their festivities.

In other Kenya Moore news, there’s trouble in paradise for the reality star and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Matt Jordan. It’s being speculated that he’s moved on and is currently dating a Kenya look-a-like. Honestly, we can’t keep with these two, but we hope it’s officially done soon or at least they stop sharing all they’re business on social media.

Kenya Moore Goes To Court Over Permit While Her Relationship Is Questioned was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

