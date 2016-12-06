CLOSE
Oprah Lands Final White House Interview With First Lady Michelle Obama

During her farewell interview with the talk show legend, FLOTUS will discuss the legacy they hope they leave behind and what lies ahead for the first Black family.

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama
Throughout Oprah Winfrey’s illustrious career, she has nabbed some pretty high-profile interviews, but none of those compare to her upcoming sit-down with First Lady Michelle Obama. It’s FLOTUS’ last sit down with the press living in the White House.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Mrs. Obama will invite the talk show guru over to her family’s personal residence and discuss a range of topics including being the first Black family of the United States, the legacy they hope they leave behind and what lies ahead. “First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House – An Oprah Winfrey Special” will first air Dec. 19 on CBS, with an encore showing Dec. 21 on Oprah’s network OWN.

Given the two women’s strong relationship—Oprah has been a vocal supporter of the Obamas and endorsed President Obama in both 2008 and 2012—it makes sense that she that would be the last person to interview FLOTUS. And we’re here for it all and definitely anticipate hearing what the future holds for the First Fam.

And we’re not alone.

As Time pointed out, there’s been a lot of speculation about what President Obama and the First Lady will do in the upcoming years as their youngest daughter Sasha finishes out high school. While there has been a push for FLOTUS to run for public office, but POTUS confirmed that just wasn’t true. However, the couple stressed that they hope to continue to work on the initiatives they were able to create while living in the White House, including efforts to help encourage girls’ education around the world and the president’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative.

Oprah Lands Final White House Interview With First Lady Michelle Obama was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

