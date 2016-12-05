CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Trump Supporter Stabbed In His Throat After Using Racial Slur

That escalated quickly.

Leave a comment

A Trump supporter was stabbed in his throat after an argument went bad last week. According to reports, two men started talking politics at a bar in Pasco, Washington when things got heated.

From The GrioThe two men were drinking at the Dugout Bar and Grill in Pasco on Wednesday when they started talking politics. According to witnesses, a very intoxicated Raymond Williams, 29, stated that he was in favor of the changes Trump wants to make.

The two proceeded to go their separate aways, that is until Williams called Alvaro Campos-Hernandez a racial slur not specified in reports.

The site continues: According to Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren, “Campos went back and grabbed Williams and was yelling, ‘Say it again’ repeatedly.” Campos-Hernandez got Williams in a headlock and had a 7.5 inch folding knife to his throat. Williams pulled out a small knife of his own but was unable to use it successfully. The two men wrestled for a time and it ended with Williams suffering a 1-inch injury to his windpipe.

After the altercation, Williams was taken to Lourdes Medical Center for treatment and Campos-Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: The Grio 

Trump Supporter Stabbed In His Throat After Using Racial Slur was originally published on globalgrind.com

Donald Trump , Trump supporters

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close