A Trump supporter was stabbed in his throat after an argument went bad last week. According to reports, two men started talking politics at a bar in Pasco, Washington when things got heated.

From The Grio: The two men were drinking at the Dugout Bar and Grill in Pasco on Wednesday when they started talking politics. According to witnesses, a very intoxicated Raymond Williams, 29, stated that he was in favor of the changes Trump wants to make.

The two proceeded to go their separate aways, that is until Williams called Alvaro Campos-Hernandez a racial slur not specified in reports.

The site continues: According to Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren, “Campos went back and grabbed Williams and was yelling, ‘Say it again’ repeatedly.” Campos-Hernandez got Williams in a headlock and had a 7.5 inch folding knife to his throat. Williams pulled out a small knife of his own but was unable to use it successfully. The two men wrestled for a time and it ended with Williams suffering a 1-inch injury to his windpipe.

After the altercation, Williams was taken to Lourdes Medical Center for treatment and Campos-Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SOURCE: The Grio

Trump Supporter Stabbed In His Throat After Using Racial Slur was originally published on globalgrind.com