LeBron James And Other Cleveland Cavaliers Players Refuse To Stay At Trump Hotels

King James is putting his foot down regarding Trump.

The negative effects of Donald Trump’s presidency continue to pour in, with many civilians and celebrities alike doing what they can to show their disapproval of the new president-elect. LeBron James is the latest celebrity to make his stance on Donald Trump known and it involves a boycott of any of his Trump-branded hotels.

Basketball superstar LeBron James and several of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates are refusing to stay at any Trump-branded hotels while traveling on the road. When the Cavaliers face the New York Knicks, a select group of players led by James have opted not to stay at Trump hotel in Manhattan. This adds to the growing list of NBA teams and players who have refused to stay at any hotel branding the Trump name. ESPN has further details about this latest development and more.

Via ESPN:

A group of Cleveland Cavaliers players have been excused from staying at the team’s planned accommodations, the Trump SoHo hotel in lower Manhattan, when the defending champions visit New York City this week to play the New York Knicks, multiple team sources told ESPN.com.

Other members of the team’s traveling party will stay at the 46-story luxury building opened in 2010 and branded through a licensing agreement with President-elect Donald Trump, as the Cavs have a contract with the establishment.

LeBron James is included in the faction of players who will not be staying at the Trump SoHo, according to multiple sources. James publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton about a month before Clinton lost the election. ESPN.com previously reported that at least three other teams will cease their business relationships with Trump-branded hotels this season.

This is likely the first in a long string of protests/boycotts from many Americans as they grapple with the reality of Donald Trump’s presidency. LeBron James is a very high-profile figure in the world of sports and it should be interesting to see how many other NBA players (if any) will choose to follow his lead in boycotting Trump.

LeBron James And Other Cleveland Cavaliers Players Refuse To Stay At Trump Hotels was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

