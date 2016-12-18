Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’ Instagram Video

All we want for Christmas is a bawdy like Beyonce’s. The superstar posted a cute video to Instagram, showing her Christmas trees and all around holiday cheer on Saturday. In said video, she’s wearing a blue suede mini dress with low V-cut that show off her amazingly toned body.

We also get a peak at beautiful ornaments on the three trees shown, with one being a black ballerina in a pink tutu— all the while a remixed version of “Sleigh Ride” plays in the background.

On Thursday, Beyonce hosted the holiday party for Parkwood Entertainment at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. There she performed for her staff and guests received goodie bags filled with Lemonheads, according to TMZ.

Earlier in the week, she was also able to make it to Mariah Cary’s performance of “All I Want For Christmas” at the Beacon Theater in New York City. The pair posed for photos with their kids and seem to enjoy the catch-up session.

Overall, it looks like Queen Bey is enjoying every bit of the holiday season.

