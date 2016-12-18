CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’ Instagram Video

Leave a comment
All The Times Beyonce’s Street Style Gave Us Life
8 photos

All we want for Christmas is a bawdy like Beyonce’s. The superstar posted a cute video to Instagram, showing her Christmas trees and all around holiday cheer on Saturday. In said video, she’s wearing a blue suede mini dress with low V-cut that show off her amazingly toned body.

We also get a peak at beautiful ornaments on the three trees shown, with one being a black ballerina in a pink tutu— all the while a remixed version of “Sleigh Ride” plays in the background.

On Thursday, Beyonce hosted the holiday party for Parkwood Entertainment at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. There she performed for her staff and guests received goodie bags filled with Lemonheads, according to TMZ.

Earlier in the week, she was also able to make it to Mariah Cary’s performance of “All I Want For Christmas” at the Beacon Theater in New York City. The pair posed for photos with their kids and seem to enjoy the catch-up session.

Overall, it looks like Queen Bey is enjoying every bit of the holiday season.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED STORIES:

Beyoncé Is Striking In Stripes At Parkwood Entertainment Holiday Party

Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations

Beyoncé Supports Solange’s SNL Performance In Style

Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’ Instagram Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce , Holiday Party , mariah carey

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close