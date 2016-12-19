AM BUZZ: Mariah Carey Shades The Hell Out Of Demi Lovato; Rob Begs For Chyna To Come Back & More…

Mariah Carey Shades The Hell Out Of Demi Lovato

Proper shade is delivered in a timely, covert way–and miss Mariah Carey is the Queen of it.

Just a couple months ago, Carey appeared on ‘‘Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, where she claimed she ‘didn’t know’ Jennifer Lopez.

Now, she’s back at it again, revealing other stars she doesn’t ‘know.’

After dodging questions about her recent split with billionaire ex-fiance James Packer, Cohen drug up some old beef between Demi & Mariah Carey, according to People.

“Demi Lovato, I didn’t know this, she kind of shaded you on social media,” the Cohen explained. “She made assumptions about Ariana Grande, and she said, ‘Mariah’s a legend and she’s so talented but she disses people. It’s nasty the way she treats Jennifer [Lopez].’ What would you say to Demi?”

”I don’t know her either and so I wouldn’t say anything to her,” she said about Lovato. “She should come up, introduce herself to me, say, ‘Here’s my opinion, what do you think about it?’ That’s how you handle s–t, OK?”

Makes sense to us. Watch below:

—

Rob Kardashian Begs For The Return Of Dream Kardashian

Reality stars Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s dysfunctional relationship reached peak f*ckery when all hell broke loose on their Instagram pages over the weekend.

Chyna’s account was reportedly hacked, reportedly revealing some private messages she sent to her friend about using Rob for money. After the news went public, Chyna allegedly left the couple’s home, taking their newborn Dream Kardashian with her.

Since the split, Rob has been posting memes and pictures begging for his fiancee’s return.

In a post that’s now deleted, Rob explained he ‘loved every inch’ of Chyna. Chyna responded to the message clapping back that she ‘sent him this picture.’

Is it for ratings or is it just rachet? Maybe both.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

AM BUZZ: Mariah Carey Shades The Hell Out Of Demi Lovato; Rob Begs For Chyna To Come Back & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com