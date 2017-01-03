CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Janelle Monáe Confirms Whether Or Not Kim Burrell Will Be Performing On ‘Ellen’

The 'Hidden Figures' star sets the record straight.

Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

UPDATE: 3:07 P.M. EST, January 3rd

It turns out Janelle Monáe was right: her Hidden Figures soundtrack collaborator Kim Burrell will not be performing on Ellen DeGeneres’ show. Following Burrell’s anti-gay rant that went viral, Ellen hit Twitter to confirm what we kind of already knew.

“For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show,” she wrote in a straight-to-the-point tweet this afternoon.

Catch up on the details of this ugly incident below.

Janelle Monáe recently spoke out against her Hidden Figures soundtrack collaborator Kim Burrell and the recent remarks she made about the gay community.

The singer was spotted at LAX on Tuesday and confirmed whether or not the controversial gospel singer will be performing alongside her and Pharrell on The Ellen Show this week after a video of her anti-gay rant went viral.

When asked by reporters if Ellen should cancel Burrell’s performance, Janelle responded, “I don’t think she’s performing.” She continued on saying, “I’m a huge advocate for the other and I don’t stand for any hate speech, or anything that targets our brothers and sisters in a negative way.”

Although Burrell has been nixed from the performance, Janelle Monáe and Pharrell are still set to hit the stage and perform “I See Victory” on Ellen this week. We’ll be watching.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Janelle Monáe Confirms Whether Or Not Kim Burrell Will Be Performing On ‘Ellen’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

ellen degeneres , hidden figures , homophobia , janelle monae , Kim Burrell

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close