UPDATE: 3:07 P.M. EST, January 3rd

It turns out Janelle Monáe was right: her Hidden Figures soundtrack collaborator Kim Burrell will not be performing on Ellen DeGeneres’ show. Following Burrell’s anti-gay rant that went viral, Ellen hit Twitter to confirm what we kind of already knew.

“For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show,” she wrote in a straight-to-the-point tweet this afternoon.

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

Catch up on the details of this ugly incident below.

Janelle Monáe recently spoke out against her Hidden Figures soundtrack collaborator Kim Burrell and the recent remarks she made about the gay community.

The singer was spotted at LAX on Tuesday and confirmed whether or not the controversial gospel singer will be performing alongside her and Pharrell on The Ellen Show this week after a video of her anti-gay rant went viral.

When asked by reporters if Ellen should cancel Burrell’s performance, Janelle responded, “I don’t think she’s performing.” She continued on saying, “I’m a huge advocate for the other and I don’t stand for any hate speech, or anything that targets our brothers and sisters in a negative way.”

Although Burrell has been nixed from the performance, Janelle Monáe and Pharrell are still set to hit the stage and perform “I See Victory” on Ellen this week. We’ll be watching.

Janelle Monáe Confirms Whether Or Not Kim Burrell Will Be Performing On ‘Ellen’ was originally published on globalgrind.com