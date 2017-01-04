CLOSE
National
HomeNational

NAACP President Arrested At Sit-In For Trump Attorney General Pick

Cornell Brooks says Trump should rescind the nomination for Ala. Sen. Jeff Sessions because of racist legal statements.

Leave a comment

Police arrested six people including the NAACP President late Tuesday who were holding a sit-in at the Mobile, Alabama office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, CNN reports.

The five men and one woman entered the senator’s office Tuesday morning and vowed to continue their demonstration until Sessions was no longer the nominee for U.S. attorney general. They were charged by the Mobile police with criminal trespass in the second-degree.
“We are asking the senator to withdraw his name for consideration as attorney general or for the president-elect, Donald Trump, to withdraw the nomination,” NAACP President Cornell William Brooks said Tuesday from Alabama senator’s office.

AL.com reported that civil rights leaders held news conferences in several Alabama cities Tuesday to voice concerns about Sessions becoming the nation’s top law enforcement official.

The controversy stems from allegations that the former Alabama attorney general has made racist statements, which he denies. President Ronald Reagan nominated him for federal district judge in 1986, which was derailed during Senate hearings when a former Justice Department employee testified that he heard Sessions’ racist remarks.

It was alleged that Sessions called a Black attorney “boy” multiple times, referred to civil rights groups as “un-American” and joke that he though the Ku Klux Klan was “OK, until he learned that the smoked marijuana.”

The civil rights leaders said Tuesday they also have other issues with the Sessions nomination.

Birmingham NAACP head Hezekiah Johnson stated: “Our main concern is centered around the reality of voter suppression. We have found no evidence of his ability, past or present, to be impartial and unbiased as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States of America, especially in the areas of civil rights, voting rights and equal protection under the law.”

According to AL.com, Sessions’ supporters claim the senator has been the target of a “smear campaign” for decades.

In his defense, they point to him successfully getting the death penalty against a Klansman who murdered a Black teenager.

The conservative Weekly Standard said Sessions was also instrumental in Alabama’s school desegregation effort. However, The Atlantic said it found no evidence of Sessions filing new desegregation lawsuits.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: CNN, AL.com, Weekly Standard, Atlantic

 

NAACP President Arrested At Sit-In For Trump Attorney General Pick was originally published on newsone.com

attorney general , Cornell Brooks , Jeff Sessions , NAACP

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close