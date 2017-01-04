CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Funeral Arrangements For Keion Carpenter Announced

Leave a comment
Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

The Family of Keion Eric Carpenter would like to thank you for all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers you have shared in their loss. Services for Keion are below.

Public Viewing:

Sunday, January 8, 2017

12pm – 4pm

Wylie Funeral Home

9200 Liberty Road

Randallstown, MD 21133

Funeral:

Monday, January 9, 2017

Family Hour: 10am-11am

Funeral begins at 11am

New Psalmist Baptist Church

6020 Marian Drive

Baltimore, MD 21215

There will also be a Memorial Vigil hosted by Shutdown Academy:

Saturday, January 7, 2017

3:00 pm

Hanlon Park

2400 longwood street

(Intersection of longwood & Gwynn falls)

Last week, Keion fell and hit his head and went into a coma while on a family vacation.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Funeral Arrangements For Keion Carpenter Announced was originally published on 92q.com

29 , Atlanta Falcons , Football , keion carpenter , kelson , NFL , urbaninformer , Virginia Tech , woodlawn

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close