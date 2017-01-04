The Family of Keion Eric Carpenter would like to thank you for all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers you have shared in their loss. Services for Keion are below.
Public Viewing:
Sunday, January 8, 2017
12pm – 4pm
Wylie Funeral Home
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
Funeral:
Monday, January 9, 2017
Family Hour: 10am-11am
Funeral begins at 11am
New Psalmist Baptist Church
6020 Marian Drive
Baltimore, MD 21215
There will also be a Memorial Vigil hosted by Shutdown Academy:
Saturday, January 7, 2017
3:00 pm
Hanlon Park
2400 longwood street
(Intersection of longwood & Gwynn falls)
Last week, Keion fell and hit his head and went into a coma while on a family vacation.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Brandy Reveals A Devastating Secret About Her Past
- Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Wissam Al Mana
- Vivica A. Fox Admits 50 Cent Was Her ‘True Love’
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Funeral Arrangements For Keion Carpenter Announced was originally published on 92q.com