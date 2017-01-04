The Family of Keion Eric Carpenter would like to thank you for all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers you have shared in their loss. Services for Keion are below.

Public Viewing:

Sunday, January 8, 2017

12pm – 4pm

Wylie Funeral Home

9200 Liberty Road

Randallstown, MD 21133

Funeral:

Monday, January 9, 2017

Family Hour: 10am-11am

Funeral begins at 11am

New Psalmist Baptist Church

6020 Marian Drive

Baltimore, MD 21215

There will also be a Memorial Vigil hosted by Shutdown Academy:

Saturday, January 7, 2017

3:00 pm

Hanlon Park

2400 longwood street

(Intersection of longwood & Gwynn falls)

Last week, Keion fell and hit his head and went into a coma while on a family vacation.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Funeral Arrangements For Keion Carpenter Announced was originally published on 92q.com

Kelson Posted January 4, 2017

Also On Magic 95.9: