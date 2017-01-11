Joseph Fiennes Playing Michael Jackson In New TV Series Has The Internet Going Crazy

White actor Joseph Fiennes actually thought it would be appropriate to play a Black man – not just any Black man, but one of the most celebrated entertainers in history, Michael Jackson.

In a newly released trailer for Urban Myths, a UK series that aims to tell multiple “true-ish” stories of the famous, Fiennes appears as a direct creepy caricature of Jackson.

The episode tells the story of an urban myth that says Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando once rented a car together and drove from New York across country in the aftermath of 9/11.

The series will cover a variety of narratives, including short sketches based on stories surrounding Hitler and Bob Dylan, just to name a few.

Last year, when the story broke that Fiennes would take on the role of Jackson at the height of #OscarsSoWhite, the actor sat down with The Guardian and defended his decision: “I felt this was a wonderful challenge, I read the script and it’s very funny,” Fiennes said. “It’s a satire, it’s just a 20-minute satire. It’s a sketch about a story that could have been a legend or could have been true. So we’ll see what the audience makes of it.”

The undefeated internet came for Fiennes in full force after the trailer’s release.

Me after seeing #JosephFiennes as Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/t8FOdHClh7 — Tammy Tam (@nubiansweet) January 11, 2017

Okay? But why does Joseph Fiennes as MJ look like the scarecrow you'd find at the edge of a pumpkin patch!? pic.twitter.com/OxFjP5SZQs — Rosalina Watson † (@AboutRosalina) January 11, 2017

We can't have Idris Elba play Bond but we can have #josephfiennes play #MichaelJackson WTF?! — Crystal Verge (@crystalverge) January 11, 2017

Watch the trailer above and try not to cringe.

SOURCE: The Guardian

